Anushka On Vamika's 'Biggest Concern' After Team India's T20 World Cup Win

Anushka wrote, "Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!

Anushka also showered praises on Virat Kohli. After the game, Virat announced his decision to retire from T20 cricket. Anushka wrote, "AND ….. I love this man. @virat.kohli. So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !"