Anushka On Vamika's 'Biggest Concern' After Team India's T20 World Cup Win

The Indian cricket team made history by beating South Africa at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Saturday, 29 June. Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma sent her congratulations and also shared daughter Vamika's 'biggest concern.' She even shared a bunch of photos of the team celebrating the victory.
Anushka wrote, "Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!
Anushka also showered praises on Virat Kohli. After the game, Virat announced his decision to retire from T20 cricket. Anushka wrote, "AND ….. I love this man. @virat.kohli. So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !"
