Anushka Sharma Confirms Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Will Be Her New Neighbours

Earlier in November, India Today had reported that Vicky and Katrina have rented an apartment in Juhu in the same building as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. A real-estate owner, Varun Singh, told the publication, “Vicky has rented an apartment in Juhu’s Rajmahal, an ultra-luxurious building, for a period of 60 months, that is 5 years.”

“He (Vicky) rented the 8th-floor apartment in July 2021. The security deposit paid by Vicky Kaushal is close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent for the initial 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month,” Singh said, adding that the rent for the next year Rs 8.40 lakh monthly followed by a rent of Rs 8.82 lakh for the next 12 months.

Vicky and Katrina shared pictures from their wedding with the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

