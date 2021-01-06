Anushka Sharma Calls Out Publication For Invasion of Privacy

Anushka Sharma recently took to Instagram to call out a news publication for using her and Virat's photo despite being requested not to. The said photograph shows the couple chatting in their balcony.
"Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!", Anushka wrote in her Instagram story.
Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child this month. While talking about her pregnancy, Anushka had told Vogue that because of the lockdown nobody realised she was pregnant as everyone was mostly indoors. “In a way, the pandemic has been a weird blessing. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We would only leave the house to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted,” the actor had said.
Anushka had also said that what she has missed during her pregnancy is a sense of community. "When you are expecting, you connect with people you never thought you would. All the women in my life have been so kind, so helpful in reaching out. I do have friends who have babies, but they don’t live in Mumbai, so being able to discuss things—the overwhelming emotions, whether I’m behaving normal or hormonal... For all those questions, you have to have that circle. I think 'sisterhood' is very underrated".
Published: 06 Jan 2021,07:56 PM IST