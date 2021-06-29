Anushka Sharma to Auction Her Maternity Clothes for a Good Cause

Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @anushkasharma1588)
Actor Anushka Sharma has decided to auction off her maternity clothes in an online sale. The proceeds from the auction will go towards supporting maternal health through the SNEHA foundation.
Anushka revealed that the initiative supports the phenomenon of 'circular fashion' which will have a positive impact on the environment. The 'preloved' pieces Anushka will put up for sale will save over 2.5 lakh litres of water.
"For instance, if even just one percent of pregnant women in urban India bought one piece of preloved maternity clothing over newly manufactured, each year we can conservatively save about as much water as a person drinks in over 200 years! This is a way in which a small action of each individual can make a real difference," she told ETimes.
Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January.
In May, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and daughter Soha Ali Khan had also announced that they would donate items from their own closet to charity.
