Kashyap’s Lawyer Accuses Ghosh of ‘Hijacking Me Too Movement’

In a statement issued by his lawyer, Kashyap denies "all wrongdoing in the matter." Quint Entertainment In a statement issued by his lawyer, Kashyap denies "all wrongdoing in the matter." | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram) Celebrities In a statement issued by his lawyer, Kashyap denies "all wrongdoing in the matter."

On 2 October, Anurag Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani issued a statement saying that Kashyap has "denied all wrongdoing in the matter." On 1 October, Kashyap was summoned to the Versova Police Station for questioning in an alleged rape case filed against him by Payal Ghosh.

The statement reads, "Mr. Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police. The material provided by Mr. Kashyap, in support of his statement, demonstrates that the complaint of Ms. Ghosh is an outright lie. Mr. Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Mr. Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him."

The statement further mentioned that Kashyap was confident that the "falsity" of the allegations had been exposed with the help of the evidence he provided to the police.

“These sudden, belated allegations of an alleged incident of August, 2013 have been widely publicised by the Complainant for the purpose of vilifying Mr. Kashyap, irrespective of the outcome of the judicial process. Mr. Kashyap is confident that the falsity of the complaint has been exposed, not only by the evidence presented by Mr. Kashyap, but also the ever-shifting version of events put forth by Ms. Ghosh in the media.” Statement by Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer

It further adds that Kashyap feels that Ghosh will try to "alter her version of the events in the investigative process."

"Mr. Kashyap vehemently denies any such incident, as has been alleged, and has sought for severe action against Ms. Ghosh for misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the Me Too Movement for her ulterior motives. Mr. Kashyap is confident that justice will prevail.” Statement by Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer

On 18 September, Payal Ghosh had alleged sexual harassment by Anurag. Hours after she alleged that the filmmaker had forced himself on her, Anurag responded by tweeting that all allegations made against him were baseless. (With inputs from Times of India)