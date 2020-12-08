Never Thought I’d Write About Death: Anupam Kher on New Book

It happened very organically. We were not taking our mother for corona test. She had been home for eight months. Not even stepped out of the house, even to the elevator or anywhere else, corridor. So me and my brother thought let’s take her for a drive because she was complaining of some cyst pain over here. So we said we’ll take her for a drive, to the CT Scan Centre. When we went to the CT scan centre. The doctor came out, she said that the cyst is benign but she has COVID.”

Anupam Kher