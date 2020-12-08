Never Thought I’d Write About Death: Anupam Kher on New Book
Anupam Kher has a penned a new book called ‘Your Best Day Is Today.’
Anupam Kher's new book is called 'Your Best Day Is Today.' | (Photo: Instagram)
In his latest book, Your Best Day Is Today, actor Anupam Kher opens up about how COVID-19 affected his life. He writes openly and candidly about his mother and other family members contracting the virus and how the pandemic affected him.
Right before lockdown, Anupam Kher returned to Mumbai from New York. He was surprised to see how Mumbai had changed overnight:
“It’s only when I came here that I realised that Mumbai is not the place I used to live in. It’s deserted, it looked like a Will Smith film set, ‘I Am Legend’ or so many other disaster movies that we see. But the only thing was that everything was real. The silence was real, the people not on the streets was real, less cars. I’ve never seen something like that. I was fearful and I had a sense of insecurity. On the third-fourth day, what I started noticing, the positive side.. I could hear birds chirping. I could actually hear a Koel coocoo-ing.”
Talking about his mother's diagnosis, he said:
It happened very organically. We were not taking our mother for corona test. She had been home for eight months. Not even stepped out of the house, even to the elevator or anywhere else, corridor. So me and my brother thought let’s take her for a drive because she was complaining of some cyst pain over here. So we said we’ll take her for a drive, to the CT Scan Centre. When we went to the CT scan centre. The doctor came out, she said that the cyst is benign but she has COVID.”