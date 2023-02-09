'Out of 534 Films I Have Done, I Have Received Scripts For 50': Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher talks about his film, Shiv Shastri Balboa.
(Photo: The Quint)
Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all set for his upcoming film, Shiv Shastri Balboa. Speaking about the movie Anupam said, "I am very nervous ahead of the release of this film, especially when so much of hard work has gone into it. Shiv Shastri Balboa is a very good film, but the challenge is to get the audience to the theatre. These days, people think that these type of movies are meant for OTT platforms. So it's a hard task to convince them to watch the movie in the cinema hall, so that it can become a big hit".
When asked about whether he feels creatively satisfied with the kind of scripts coming to him Anupam replied, "I am humbled and excited. All my life, I have tried to create roles out of nothing sometimes. Out of 534 films, I must have been given scripts for not more than 50 movies. The rest were narrated to you, and dialogues were also given on the spot sometimes. But now, in the last few years, scripts are being written for actors like us. Be it Kartikeya 2, Uunchai or The Kashmir Files, these movies are completely content driven. So it's a thrilling time for me".
Anupam Kher also spoke about how he suffered facial paralysis while shooting Hum Aapke Hai Koun and how his scenes from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron were edited.
Watch the video for more.
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty.
