'Out of 534 Films I Have Done, I Have Received Scripts For 50': Anupam Kher

When asked about whether he feels creatively satisfied with the kind of scripts coming to him Anupam replied, "I am humbled and excited. All my life, I have tried to create roles out of nothing sometimes. Out of 534 films, I must have been given scripts for not more than 50 movies. The rest were narrated to you, and dialogues were also given on the spot sometimes. But now, in the last few years, scripts are being written for actors like us. Be it Kartikeya 2, Uunchai or The Kashmir Files, these movies are completely content driven. So it's a thrilling time for me".

Anupam Kher also spoke about how he suffered facial paralysis while shooting Hum Aapke Hai Koun and how his scenes from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron were edited.

Editor: Arnab Chakravorty.