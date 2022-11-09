'I Will Always Speak In Favour Of My Country': Anupam Kher
Uunchai will be running in theatres near you from 11 November.
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher caught up with The Quint, ahead of his film's theatrical release. Written, directed and produced by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai flaunts a star-studded cast, with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in key roles. The drama-comedy is set to hit the silver screens on 11 November 2022.
Speaking about the film and why he persuaded Boman Irani to be a part of it, he said, "I think all Sooraj Barjatya films are close to everybody's heart; that's why they've done such good business. It was on Sooraj's wishlist to do a film with me, Amitabh and Boman."
This film is going to make history. And by that, I don't mean box office success. It's a story about courage. After two years of the pandemic, we need stories of hope and compassion.ANUPAM KHER
On being asked about the evolution of the Hindi Film Industry and things he wouldn't want to change, the Kashmir Files actor answered, "I'm lucky to be a part of both phases of the industry. One is pre-vanity van, mobile phones, five managers, PRs, bodyguards...and one was after that. Before that, there were conversations happening." He added, "I'm missing human emotions and friendships from the past."
Sharing his thoughts about being outspoken on political issues, the actor says, "I will always speak in favour of my country. And anybody who is on the same page, is my favorite - whether it's a cricketer, an actor or a politician."
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
Topics: Anupam Kher Uunchai
