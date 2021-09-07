Antim: The Final Truth Poster Features a Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma Face Off

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the Antim: The Final Truth poster.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Salman Khan shared the first poster of his film Antim: The Final Truth, which also stars Aayush Sharma. Salman wrote in a tweet, “Buraai ke anth ki shuruaat, (The beginning of the end of evil) Ganpati bappa moray #Antim.”
The poster shows the two leads staring at each other and also portrays an epic clash between the cop played by Salman and the dreaded gangster portrayed by Aayush.
Aayush also shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “Aaj mere liye bohot bada din hai, ummeed hai ke aap sab ko ye poster pasand aaye… Sapne kabhi kabhi sach bhi hote hai. (Today is a very big day for me. I hope you all like the poster…Dreams do come true sometimes)”
In December, the makers of Antim: The Final Truth shared the film’s teaser wherein Aayush can be seen running towards Salman. He then attacks Salman who stops the blow. The film is reportedly based on the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern which was directed by Pravin Tarde.
Antim: The Final Truth is a thriller directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. The film features Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead.
Published: 07 Sep 2021,01:40 PM IST