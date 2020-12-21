Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma Face off in 'Antim' Teaser

Aayush Sharma has shared a teaser for Antim: The Final Truth, his upcoming film with Salman Khan. The two actors face off with each other in the short clip. A muscled Aayush throws the first punch but is stopped by a turbaned Salman.
Aayush Sharma had revealed the first look of Salman Khan's character in the gangster drama earlier in December. In the clip, Salman is seen dressed in a navy blue shirt and grey trousers, and sports a beard, turban and a traditional Sikh kara.
Salman reportedly plays a Sikh cop in the film, and Aayush Sharma a young villager turned notorious gangster. Nikitin Dheer, who featured in Ready and Dabangg 2, will also be seen in the film. Antim is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan Films. It went on floors in November and is expected to release in 2021
