'Antim': Aayush Sharma Reveals First Look of Salman as Sikh Cop

The film is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Salman Khan in character as a Sikh man on the sets of <i>Antim</i>.
Aayush Sharma has revealed the first look of Salman Khan's character in gangster drama Antim. In a video posted on Instagram, Salman strolls towards a market dressed in a navy blue shirt and grey trousers with his back to the camera. At the end of the clip, the camera pans to reveal Salman sporting a beard, turban, a traditional Sikh kara, and—in true Bhai fashion—a pair of sunglasses.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Salman reportedly plays a Sikh cop in the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial. His brother-in-law Aayush Sharma essays a young villager turned notorious gangster. Nikitin Dheer, who featured in Ready and Dabangg 2, will also be seen in the film.

Antim went on floors in November and filming is expected to wrap by mid-January. Salman also resumed shooting for Radhe in October after filming was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film also stars Disha Patani, who featured opposite Salman in 2019's Bharat.

