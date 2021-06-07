Anshula Kapoor Hospitalised; Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor Visit

Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor spotted outside the hospital.
Anshula Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, has been admitted to the Hinduja hospital. She was reportedly brought in on 5 June. Sister Janhvi Kapoor was also snapped outside the hospital, visiting Anshula. Boney Kapoor also paid her a visit later.
"Anshula had to get her blood pressure and sugar levels checked. It is a routine check-up and she will be discharged either today or tomorrow," a source close to the family told ETimes.
Janhvi Kapoor visits sister Anshula at the hospital
Boney Kapoor at the Hinduja hospital, Khar
Anshula, an entrepreneur, has been participating in COVID-19 relief efforts during the second wave. She's also the founder of 'Fankind' through which she has been sharing resources for COVID-19 including ambulance and tiffin services. She's also clarified, in the past, that she isn't interested in the joining the Bollywood industry.
She told Indian Express, "It’s never been something that has been in even my top five of what I wanted to do. My interest has always been a little different. Cinema for me is like ghar ki khichdi but if I want to get entertained I will watch a film but it’s never been like a singular profession for me. My family has been really supportive in me wanting to explore whatever I want to. There’s never been a pressure that you have to join family business."
Sister Janhvi Kapoor is part of the Dharma Productions project Dostana 2. Directed by Collin D'Cunha, the film also stars Laksh Lalwani. She also features in the Sidharth Sengupta directorial Good Luck Jerry.
