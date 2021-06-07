Anshula Kapoor Hospitalised; Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor Visit

Anshula, an entrepreneur, has been participating in COVID-19 relief efforts during the second wave. She's also the founder of 'Fankind' through which she has been sharing resources for COVID-19 including ambulance and tiffin services. She's also clarified, in the past, that she isn't interested in the joining the Bollywood industry.

She told Indian Express, "It’s never been something that has been in even my top five of what I wanted to do. My interest has always been a little different. Cinema for me is like ghar ki khichdi but if I want to get entertained I will watch a film but it’s never been like a singular profession for me. My family has been really supportive in me wanting to explore whatever I want to. There’s never been a pressure that you have to join family business."

Sister Janhvi Kapoor is part of the Dharma Productions project Dostana 2. Directed by Collin D'Cunha, the film also stars Laksh Lalwani. She also features in the Sidharth Sengupta directorial Good Luck Jerry.