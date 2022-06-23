‘My Prada Bag Was Stolen’: Annu Kapoor Says He Got Robbed During Europe Tour

Annu Kapoor shares his experience of getting robbed in France.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Annu Kapoor, who is currently on a tour of Europe, shared a video online talking about how his bag was stolen in Dijon-Ville near Paris. He said that some people came over to him and his wife and offered to help them with their luggage but stole his Prada bag which contained some cash, iPad, diary, and credit card. He added that he wanted to ‘warn’ people to be careful while visiting France.
He informed that he will file a complaint with the Paris police once he reaches Paris, adding, Here the railway officials have supported me saying they will accompany me there. So be careful, when you come to France be very alert from the thieves here. I met with a huge tragedy, but thank God I have my passport with me. But I lost my credit card and cash. I thought I should warn you if you're planning to travel to France.”
Annu Kapoor wrote in the caption, “I am on a tour to Europe, sadly my bag with my gadgets and valuables has been stolen in France." He also tagged the Ministry of External Affairs, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, France police and tourism and the Embassy of India in Paris.
In a separate video, Annu called the France intercity rail service TGV a ‘bakwaas (nonsense) and impractical’ train, and further said that a person travelling with a small backpack will have space for it but those travelling with more luggage won’t. He added, “The people of France are good; France might be proud of its history, its art and the French Revolution but 50% of the people here, I've noted, are arrogant.”
Talking to BTimes, Annu Kapoor said, “My wife Anupama and I were waiting on platform H of Dijon railway station to board the 1.28 pm train to Paris Gare de Lyon. Most of the trains in France do not have space to put heavy bags, and sometimes you find people to help you with luggage.”
He added, “Two men suddenly came to us and offered to help with the two suitcases we had. While I tried to pick up one suitcase and he helped, they immediately grabbed my wife’s bag, got hold of my pouch, which had credit cards and cash, IPad and diary, and fled. Nobody tried to go after them and we stood there helpless.”
