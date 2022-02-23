Family to Career: Know All About Anmol Ambani's Wife, Khrisha Shah

Born and raised in Mumbai, Khrisha is an entrepreneur and social worker. She holds a degree in social policy and development from the London School of Economics. She has also studied Political Economics from the University of California. Khrisha worked with Accenture in the UK for a while before returning to India.

She is the founder of Dysco, a social network company. The firm's LinkedIn profile states that it is a "professional networking platform and community bringing people, businesses and brands together online and offline."

During the COVID pandemic, Khrisha also initiated a mental health campaign, titled #Lovenotfea.