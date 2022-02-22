Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya Attend Anil Ambani's Son Anmol's Wedding

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya Bachchan attend Anil Ambani's elder son Anmol's wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Tina and Anil Ambani's elder son Anmol Ambani tied the knot with Khrisha Shah in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai on 20 February. The Ambanis' family friend Pinky Reddy shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram. Among the guests were the Bachchan family, designer Sandeep Khosla and others.
Let's take a look at some of the photos:
Abhishek Bachchan at Anil and Tina Ambani's elder son Anmol's wedding.
Designer Sandeep Khosla was among the guests.
The couple, Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah.
Tina and Nita Ambani.
Socialite Pinky Reddy (third from left) with the guests.
Shweta Bachchan, Pinky at the wedding.
Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)