Ankita Performs Bihu Dance, Celebrates With Husband Milind

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar celebrated Bohag Bihu on 14 April and decided to share the festivities with their followers. Milind shared pictures of the couple and wished 'people across the country', "Happy Bihu people !! I think this is a whole week of New Year days for people across the country, so happy new year to all in these last 12 months of lockdown, then unlock, begin again and now #notalockdown, I have celebrated more festivals than I had in my entire life before this!"

Ankita also shared pictures of herself in a stunning saree and black blouse as husband Milind also dons traditional attire, listing out everything she missed this Bihu. "Wish you all a very happy Bohag Bihu. Missing the smell of orchids called #kopouful , missing all the delicious food, missing the sounds of dhol-pepa and missing the warmth of my crazy family but missing my father the most," she wrote.