‘They’re Too Young Right Now’: Bobby Deol on When His Sons Will Enter Bollywood

“He loves everything about filmmaking, from editing to background, visuals, all things. When we are watching a movie, he will talk about the technical side, and I'm like 'OK', 'I don't know any of that. So this is how it is. Every child is especially special, so let's see what the future holds for them,” Deol said, adding that he just wants his children to be ‘happy and successful’.

After a brief appearance in Dharam Veer, Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut in 1995 with Barsaat. Some of the actor’s latest work includes Class of '83, Love Hostel, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.