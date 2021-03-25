Anil Kapoor, Sonam and Rhea Wish Sunita Kapoor on Her Birthday

Anil, Sonam, and Rhea posted throwback pictures for Sunita Kapoor's birthday
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Anil Kapoor shared a picture with his wife Sunita Kapoor on her birthday. He talked about their journey together and the struggles in a heartfelt caption, "To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita. From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh...We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. These are just some of the million reasons I love you...You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever ...Happy Birthday...Love You Always..."
Sunita commented under the post, "Love you to eternity and beyond." Many celebrities wished Sunita under the picture. While Shilpa Shetty said, "Awwwww @kapoor.sunita happpyyyyy Birthday to one of the happiest souls I know," actor Riteish Deshmukh also extended wishes. Photographer Atul Kasbekar said that Sunita was the 'wind beneath your (Anil's) wings', "She’s the rock AK, The wind beneath your wings, I totally adore and respect her."
Sunita's eldest daughter Sonam Kapoor posted a series of throwback pictures with her, "‘Mother is such a simple word, But to me there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way.' KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon.. I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita. Happy happy birthday!" Sunita's pictures with Anil, and daughter Sonam and Rhea were also part of the series.
"Happy birthday to the OG irreverent style icon @kapoor.sunita I feel so powerful because you show me everyday how a universe of love and many lives can spiral out of one woman’s life and energy. I know I can do it too because I see you create something new and great every single day. I love you so much #bestbossladyever," said daughter Rhea Kapoor in an Instagram post with throwback pictures with Sunita Kapoor.
Published: undefined