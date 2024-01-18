Pics: Ananya, Siddhant, Adarsh Reunite For 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' Success Party

The team of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The cast and makers of Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan celebrated the film's success in Mumbai on Tuesday, 16 January. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film opened to largely positive reviews from both viewers and critics.
Producers Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and the film's lead actors including Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, among other cast members were present at the success bash. The team was all smiles for the shutterbugs present at the venue.
The cast and makers of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan celebrated the film's success together.
Ananya Panday looked pretty in a blue striped dress.
Siddhant, Adarsh and Ananya were all smiles for the camera.
Siddhant Chaturvedi arrived in casuals for the success party.
Producer Zoya Akhtar arrived in an all-white attire.
Aditi Sharma chose a yellow dress for the evening.
Producer Ritesh Sidhwani was also spotted at the party.
Anya Singh also joined the success bash.
