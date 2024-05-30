Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's 'Save the Date' Card for July Wedding Released

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on 12 July, according to a 'Save the date' card which released on social media on Thursday, 30 May. As per the invitation, the grand wedding will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.

Sources told India Today, that the Ambani family has sent the same invite to their family and friends, which will be followed by a 'formal' invitation. In addition to the official wedding date, the invite also disclosed details of the three-day extravagant function.