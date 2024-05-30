Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's 'Save the Date' Card for July Wedding Released

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's official wedding invitation is out.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@kapoor_kapoor67)
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on 12 July, according to a 'Save the date' card which released on social media on Thursday, 30 May. As per the invitation, the grand wedding will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai.
Sources told India Today, that the Ambani family has sent the same invite to their family and friends, which will be followed by a 'formal' invitation. In addition to the official wedding date, the invite also disclosed details of the three-day extravagant function.
The invite, designed in the shades of golden and red, revealed that wedding ceremony will be performed in accordance with the Hindu Vedic traditions. The main wedding (shubh vivah) will commence on 12 July, followed by a day for divine blessings (shubh aashirwad) on 13 July, and the grand wedding reception (mangal utsav) on Sunday, 14 July.
As per the invite, the dress code for the concluding event will be "Indian chic". Have a look:
Here's the invitation card for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's July wedding.
Currently, the Ambani family is busy with the second pre-wedding celebration of the bride-and-groom-to-be, Radhika and Anant. The pre-wedding event began on a cruise sailing away from Italy on 29 May and will end on 1 June in the south of France.
So far, Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor, among other celebrities, have already jetted off to Italy to join the celebration.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined