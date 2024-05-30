ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Jets Off With Family to Attend Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event will take place between 29 May and 1 June in Italy and France.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are hosting a second pre-wedding bash for their son Anant Ambani and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. This time, the grand celebration will take place on a cruise sailing away from Italy to the South of France.

On 30 May, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his son Aryan and daughter Suhana was spotted at the Mumbai airport, flying to Italy to join the pre-wedding. Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani also accompanied the actor.

Take a look:

