Mukesh Ambani to Host Anant-Radhika's 2nd Pre-Wedding Bash On Cruise; Invite Out

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are hosting another luxurious pre-wedding bash for their son Anant Ambani and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. According to reports, the couple is set to tie the knot in July this year.

As per the invitation card that has recently gone viral on social media, the celebration will take place between 29 May and 1 June on a cruise ship off the coast of South France.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Salman Khan have already left for the four-day party, as per reports.