Mukesh Ambani to Host Anant-Radhika's 2nd Pre-Wedding Bash On Cruise; Invite Out

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event will take place between 29 May and 1 June in Italy and France.
Published:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will celebrate their second pre-wedding bash on a cruise.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@Dharmishtha_D)

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are hosting another luxurious pre-wedding bash for their son Anant Ambani and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. According to reports, the couple is set to tie the knot in July this year.

As per the invitation card that has recently gone viral on social media, the celebration will take place between 29 May and 1 June on a cruise ship off the coast of South France.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Salman Khan have already left for the four-day party, as per reports.

Anant and Radhika's second pre-wedding invitation card reads "La Vite E Un Viaggio" in bold letters, which means 'Life is a journey'. It further adds, "These days when friends come together, will be the adventure of a lifetime." It also mentions that the pre-wedding event will be held in Italy and France.

Have a look at it here:

Anant and Radhika's first pre-wedding bash was held at Gujarat’s Jamnagar in March, this year. The star-studded celebration saw many Bollywood A-listers and international celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others in attendance.

