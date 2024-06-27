Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s Regal Wedding Invite Goes Viral

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s Regal Wedding Invite Goes Viral

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's regal wedding invite featuring Hindu deities goes viral.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@Dharmishtha_D)

A video has surfaced online showing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's elaborate wedding invite. Similar to previous Ambani events, the invite features figurines and motifs of Hindu gods and goddesses. The video reveals a red box that, when opened, slides out a miniature silver temple while devotional music plays in the background.

The viral video shows cards for different wedding functions, each detailing the events. One card features a silver temple. Another card, resembling the main gate of an ancient temple, includes details and images of Hindu deities such as Lord Ganesh, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, Radha-Krishna, and Goddess Durga.

Here is the video:

Anant and Radhika’s wedding invite was addressed to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi Siddaramaiah.

“With best compliments, Nita and Mukesh Ambani”, was engraved on the box.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, on 12 July.

