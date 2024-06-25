Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Alia Posts Dreamy Pics With Ranbir From Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Alia Posts Dreamy Pics With Ranbir From Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor stun in romantic photoshoot during Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are giving major couple goals while parenting their daughter Raha Kapoor.

|

(Photo: Alia Bhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are giving major couple goals while parenting their daughter Raha Kapoor.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently did a romantic photoshoot after a long time. Alia shared pictures from their sunset shoot on Instagram, taken during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise party in Italy.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are giving major couple goals while parenting their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Recently, they did a romantic photoshoot after a long time.

Alia Bhatt wore a blue dress. 

(Photo: Alia Bhatt)

She wore minimal make up.

