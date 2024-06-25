Alia Posts Dreamy Pics With Ranbir From Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are giving major couple goals while parenting their daughter Raha Kapoor.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt)
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently did a romantic photoshoot after a long time. Alia shared pictures from their sunset shoot on Instagram, taken during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise party in Italy.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are giving major couple goals while parenting their daughter Raha Kapoor.
Recently, they did a romantic photoshoot after a long time.
Alia Bhatt wore a blue dress.
(Photo: Alia Bhatt)
She wore minimal make up.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined