Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Events: A Look At Themes, Dress Codes

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot this year.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be hosting their grand pre-wedding celebrations from March 1-3 in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Politicians, industrialists, celebrities from across the world will participate in the festivities. As per reports, Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh will be performing in one of the events.
A digital invite has been shared by the hospitality team, which gives an idea about the events that will take place across the three days. “With hearts full of joy and excitement, we invite you to the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika at our home in Jamnagar. We look forward to having you with us to share in our joy, love, and laughter, and create memories that we’ll cherish forever,” reads the invite sent to the dignitaries.
Day 1 is titled 'An Evening in Everland,' where the dress code is "elegant cocktail". Day 2 and Day 3 will have two events each. The first event for the second day is 'A Walk On The Wildside,' wherein the guests will visit the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in Jamnagar. The second event is 'Mela Rouge,' with the dress code being 'dazzling desi romance.'
The first event on the last day is 'Tusker Trails,' wherein the invitees will explore the 'wonders of nature.' The final event on 3 March, Hashtakshar, has a suggested dress code of 'heritage' Indianwear.
Anant and Radhika's engagement ceremony took place in 2022. The dates for the wedding are yet to be announced.
