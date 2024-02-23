Pics: Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities Began In Gujrat

Anant Ambani, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with the 'Lagan Lakhvanu' ceremony at the Ambani family's farmhouse in Jamnagar.

The close-knit event saw the presence of all the Ambani women, including the soon-to-be bride Radhika, donning elegant pastel hues. Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta Ambani, and Radhika opted for stunning lehengas designed by Anamika Khanna for this special occasion.