Pics: Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities Began In Gujrat

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities began with the 'Lagan Lakhvanu' ceremony.
Anant Ambani, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Anant Ambani, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with the 'Lagan Lakhvanu' ceremony at the Ambani family's farmhouse in Jamnagar.

The close-knit event saw the presence of all the Ambani women, including the soon-to-be bride Radhika, donning elegant pastel hues. Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta Ambani, and Radhika opted for stunning lehengas designed by Anamika Khanna for this special occasion.

Here's a photo of Isha Ambani and her mother Nita Ambani. 

