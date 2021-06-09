An Important Message Got Lost In the Noise: Juhi Chawla on 5G Suit

"We just want to know that it is safe for children, pregnant women, unborn children, for people who are old and infirm…for flora and fauna. That is all we're asking," she added.

Juhi Chawla had filed a case in the Delhi High Court raising concerns about the safety of 5G technology. The suit, filed through advocate Deepak Khosla, sought that the authorities clarify whether the technology poses any threat to living organisms.

The case was later dismissed by the High Court presided by Justice JR Midha. The Court also fined the plaintiffs for 20 lakh. Justice Midha had said, "Plaintiffs abused process of law. Costs of Rs 20 lakh is imposed on plaintiffs. It appears suit was for publicity. Juhi Chawla circulated link of the hearing on social media."

The original petition filed by Juhi, Veeresh Malik, and Teena Vachani claimed that the untested implementation of 5G could case 'irreversible damage to the environment'.