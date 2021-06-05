‘Unfair’: Anti-5G Activists Oppose HC Ruling on Juhi Chawla’s Case

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 4 June, dismissed a lawsuit suit filed by actor Juhi Chawla along with Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani against the implementation of 5G technology in India without proper testing.

The Bench led by Justice JR Midha said that the suit appeared to be a publicity stunt, and imposed a fine of 20 lakh on the plaintiffs.

"Plaintiffs abused process of law. Cost of Rs 20 lakh is imposed on plaintiffs. It appears suit was for publicity. Juhi Chawla circulated link of the hearing on social media," Justice JR Midha told the court.

But anti-5G activists don’t agree with the court’s decision, stating there’s enough reason to stop the implementation of 5G.