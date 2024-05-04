Amitabh Calls Rajinikanth 'Down-to-Earth Star'; Posts Pic From 'Vettaiyan' Sets

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth will share screen space after 33 years.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan has shared his photos with Rajinikanth and praised the veteran actor for being a "simple, down-to-earth" person. Taking to Instagram on Saturday (4 May) and also on his blog, Big B posted a few photos, including an unseen one from the sets of their upcoming film Vettaiyan.
In one of the photos, the duo can be seen embracing each other. Amitabh wrote, "Am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajni again .. he hasn’t changed at all .. the same simple humble down to earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness !!!"
In his blog, Amitabh shared a photo from Vettaiyan sets and wrote, “...but the greater joy in being in the company of the Great RajniKant at work .. no change in him at all .. the same humble, simple, down to earth dynamic star .. what a privilege and honour.”
Vettaiyan will mark Big B's Tamil debut. The film is scheduled to hit theatres in October. The two stars last shared the screen space in Hum, 33 years ago.
