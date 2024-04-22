Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Mysterious As the Immortal Ashwatthama

Bachchan also shared the new posters of his character on his blog. Speaking about how his request to release the teaser on the blog was not followed, he wrote, "It’s been an experience for me like no other...The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence."

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the upcoming sci-fi dystopian drama also stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Kalki 2898 AD is backed by C Ashwin Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies and is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the big screens in May 2024.

However, there are no official updates on its release as of now.