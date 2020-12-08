Big B’s COVID-19 News Most Liked Tweet in Indian Ent: Twitter

As part of their end of the year round-up, Twitter India has released a report on the top entertainment tweets of 2020. It identified the total number of retweets, likes and quote tweets by Twitter accounts in India between 1 January and 15 November.
Amitabh Bachchan's tweet on 11 July announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19 was the "most liked and quoted tweet in Indian entertainment" according to the social media platform.
Tamil actor Vijay's selfie with his fans from February 2020 was the "most retweeted tweet in Indian entertainment".
The post from the official Twitter handle of Chadwick Boseman sharing news of the demise of the late Black Panther actor was the "most retweeted, liked and quoted tweet in global entertainment" in India, said the report.
Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, was the most tweeted about Hindi film. Deepika's Chhapaak, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Thappad and Gunjan Saxena were among the top five.
Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Mirzapur 2, which streams on Amazon Prime Video, was the most tweeted about web series of 2020, said Twitter. This was followed by Spanish Netflix drama Money Heist and Sushmita Sen's Aarya. Bigg Boss, Naagin 4 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were the most tweeted about TV shows of the year, said the report.
