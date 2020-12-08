Big B’s COVID-19 News Most Liked Tweet in Indian Ent: Twitter

As part of their end of the year round-up, Twitter India has released a report on the top entertainment tweets of 2020. It identified the total number of retweets, likes and quote tweets by Twitter accounts in India between 1 January and 15 November.

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet on 11 July announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19 was the "most liked and quoted tweet in Indian entertainment" according to the social media platform.