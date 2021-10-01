Amitabh Bachchan Shoots KBC 13 in ‘Excruciating Pain’; Shares Throwback Pics

Amitabh Bachchan appeared on KBC 13 with his socks-like shoes, shared pictures.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently recovering from his toe injury, shared throwback pictures on Instagram, rocking two different outfits, and wrote, "Would be so nice to be back to such days .. but ..”
The picture on the left shows Amitabh in a black blazer and striped pants, and the one on the right features the actor in a T-shirt with full sleeves, and floral pants, with a bag in his right hand.
Bollywood actor Ronit Roy commented, “My life is centered around those days Amit ji… my entire existence is a sum total of THOSE days."
In spite of his toe injury, Amitabh Bachchan continued shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He shared pictures of his Navratri looks from the sets of KBC on his blog. Bachchan can be seen wearing a traditional outfit: a kurta set with a Nehru jacket. He accessorised the outfit with some trendy footwear.
Bachchan explained, "… and the camouflage shoes for the fractured toe .. socks like wearing but indeed a shoe .. soft protection for the toe that has been damaged and broken .. but still the joi de vivre (?) spell check .. and more .. a rewarding journey to the end of times whatever they be ..
He also shared the picture of his bandaged toe, and wrote, "the broken toe, fractured at the base and in the pain of excruciating .. the despondency of the space do never be put in plaster .. for there is no discovered method yet .. so a soft efficient job done known in common tongue as ‘buddy taping’ .. buddy, because the broken finger is given sympathy by the one next door , joined together in some unison and taped for 4-5 weeks ..”
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the thriller Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty.
