Review: Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre Makes No Attempt to Save Face

The film opens evoking an all-pervasive atmosphere of ominous doom. We somehow get the feeling that the Delhi-bound gentleman getting shelter in this house isn’t an extraordinary bit of serendipity but a dark foreboding turn of events somehow orchestrated to trap him. This could have been a crackling premise but instead director Rumi Jaffrey and writer Ranjit Kapoor simply put us off to sleep. The unhurried pace doesn’t heighten the tension or urgency it just frustrates us more. Add to that the fact that no one stops talking!

The four men are actually retired law professionals, we learn. One is the judge (Dhritiman Chatterjee), Prosecutor (Amitabh Bachchan), Defence Counsel (Annu Kapoor) and hangman (Raghubir Yadav). There is also a housekeeper with an impassive face (Rhea Chakraborty) and a man Friday who can’t speak (Siddhant Kapoor).