Big B Starts Shoot For Nag Ashwin Film; Prabhas Claps His First Shot

Apart from Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone also stars in the Nag Ashwin movie.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Updated:

Prabhas and Amitabh have started shooting for Nag Ashwin's film.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prabhas and Amitabh have started shooting for Nag Ashwin's film.</p></div>

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to star in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film. Big B has arrived in Hyderabad, as shooting for the film commences from Saturday. Ashwin will be overseeing some crucial sequences with Amitabh and a few other actors at Ramoji Film City.

Prabhas gave the clap for Amitabh Bachchan's first shot. The actor took to Instagram to write, "On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK".

Amitabh Bachchan also penned a note from the sets. "for the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali @actorprabhas", the veteran actor wrote on Instagram. Details of Ashwin's film are still under wraps.

Prabhas is gearing up for Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. He will also star in Om Raut’s Adipurush, alongside Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. Deepika has a bunch of interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Pathan, Fighter, The Intern, 83 & Shakun Batra's next.

Also ReadPrabhas Part of 'Mission Impossible 7'? Film's Director Responds

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 24 Jul 2021,03:40 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT