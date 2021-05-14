Amitabh Orders 50 Oxygen Concentrators, Distributes Ventilators

He revealed that the Indian Consul in Wroclaw had offered to send a portable oxygen concentrator to Amitabh for personal use but the actor refused and stated that he'd donate it to a institute in need. After the duo talked about the situation in India, the Consul helped him get in touch with a Polish company that manufactures oxygen concentrators.

He confirmed that the concentrators he's ordered will be shipped out on 15 May. He cautioned everyone against trying to operate the machines without proper guidance and wrote, "If any of you are in possession of it, please DO NOT attempt to use it randomly. Do take proper medical advice."

Since the second COVID wave hit India, people have been suffering because of shortage of medical equipment like beds, oxygen supplies, and medicines. Amitabh also mentioned that there is a need for ventilators for COVID patients. However, he wrote, when he approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) they told him to get ventilators.