Big B Narrates Story Behind His 'Knotted-Shirt' Look in 'Deewar'

In the caption, Amitabh revealed that the knot in his shirt was never meant to be there, it happened because of a tailoring error. "Those were the days my friend.. and the knotted shirt.. it has a story.. first day of shoot.. shot ready.. camera about to roll.. and the discovery that the shirt has been made too long - beyond the knees.. director could not wait for another shirt or a replaced actor.. so tied it up in a knot and...", Big B wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media. Every now and then he drops interesting anecdotes from his films for his fans and followers.