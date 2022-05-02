Was the Celebrity and NFTs Match Inevitable From the Start?

Centuries ago, the barter system was the prevalent form of trade— people would exchange rice for wheat, mangoes for oranges, tea for salt. Those were simpler times…now we have the Metaverse. One of the most famous aspects of the metaverse is NFT (non-fungible token). What is an NFT? Why are celebrities selling them? Is there a yin-yang relationship between celebrities and the world of NFT?

Non-Fungible Tokens: A Dummy’s Guide

Before we get into all of that, a (mini) explainer. Trying to figure out what exactly an NFT is or does has taken precious months of my life, but (very) simply put an NFT can be anything digital. An NFT gives you ownership of the digital content (mostly used for digital art) even while the artist can still retain copyright among other things. Your ownership exists in a digital token in a blockchain.