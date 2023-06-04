Daughter Shweta Bachchan Reveals Secret Behind Amitabh-Jaya's Long Married Life

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, 3 June. On the special occasion, daughter Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram to reveal the secret behind their long married life.

Sharing a throwback picture of her parents, Shweta wrote, "Happy 50th parents - now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it!!"