Amitabh Bachchan's Guard Transferred Over Alleged ₹1.5 Crore Income Per Year

This matter has also reportedly initiated a departmental investigation by the Mumbai Police as to whether the accused has earned the money off Big B or someone else.

Shinde has told the police officials that his wife runs a security agency in her name. While sources claim that the security agency provides security to several other celebrities and esteemed personnel. He also said that Amitabh Bachchan did not pay him ₹1.5 crore.

According to the Mumbai police, a cop cannot be deployed in one place for more than five years, while Shinde has been working for Amitabh Bachchan since 2015. Bachchan is a X security holder, and thus, a minimum of two constables are always posted with him. Shinde was one of Bachchan's favourite bodyguards. He was seen with him on several occasions.

A police official told Times of India that Shinde was transferred "in a routine manner as per the new guidelines described by Nagrale, who had made it clear no police constable will continue on the same post beyond five years."

A IPS officer also told the publication that a departmental probe is underway against Shinde with respect to his annual income and assets. The officer also informed that a government worker can't receive salary from two establishments under Maharashtra service rules.