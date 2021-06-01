Pics: Actor Pranitha Subhash Marries Businessman Nitin Raju
Pranitha Subhash took to Instagram to apologise to fans for keeping the news a secret.
Actor Pranitha Subhash tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju in Bengaluru on Sunday. Pranitha took to Instagram to share the news. "It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in a very intimate ceremony," read an excerpt from her statement.
The actor also apologised to her fans for keeping the news a secret. "We are extremely sorry to not have informed you about the finalised date as up unity the day before the wedding we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current COVID restrictions."
Pranitha added that once things get better she and her husband will celebrate with everyone. "We didn't want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity about our wedding dates. Please accept our sincere apologies as we would have liked nothing more than our loved ones to be part of our special day. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things get better," she wrote.
A few photos from the wedding ceremony have surfaced on the internet.
Pranitha has been a part of Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films. She has starred in movies like Brahmotsavam, Porki, Baava, Attarintiki Daredi, Massu Engira Masilamani, Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal and Bheema Theeradalli. She will be making her Bollywood debut with Hungama 2 and will also be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India.
