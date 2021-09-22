KBC 13: Contestant Reacts to Amitabh Bachchan's ‘Tougher Than 7 Cr’ Question

KBC 13 contestant felt that show host Amitabh Bachchan asked a very tough question.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
In the recent promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, contestant Pranshu Tripathi said that a question Amitabh Bachchan asked him was 'tougher than a 7 crore question.' In the promo, host Amitabh Bachchan teased Pranshu Tripathi for carrying cricketer Rohit Sharma's photo in his wallet instead of his girlfriend's.
When asked how he and his girlfriend, Anamika, met, Pranshu said in Hindi, “We met in college. She was very beautiful and I was local...average." Amitabh Bachchan jokingly asked him to choose between his girlfriend and Rohit Sharma, to which Pranshu replied, “This question is tougher than the one that could be asked for 7 crore, you haven't even given me a lifeline."
The promo also shows that Pranshu will attempt the 1 crore question in the upcoming episode of KBC 13. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 already has one crorepati. Himani Bundela, a teacher, passed the 1 crore milestone but left the show after she got the 7 crore question wrong.
This season, many Bollywood celebrities including Farah Khan, Deepika Padukone, Neeraj Chopra have appeared on the show. Actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty will be seen on this Friday’s 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' special episode. Here is the promo:
Published: 22 Sep 2021,07:45 PM IST