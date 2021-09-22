KBC 13 Contestant Asks Amitabh Bachchan About Funky Sunglasses; Here's His Reply

When she first asked “Sir, your jacket is very cool, where did you purchase it from?”, Big B jokingly said, “Jao nehi batayenge (I won’t tell you)”. But then he added, “Yeh humare suputra hai unhone humko humare janamdin pe bhaint kiya tha (My son gifted me this jacket).”

Osheen also enquired about a pair of sunglasses that caught her fancy. To which Amitabh said, “Yeh jo humare poti hai Aradhya unhone lake diya hai humein (My granddaughter got this for me)".

Amitabh keeps sharing about his grandchildren on social media. In a recent Instagram post, the veteran actor shared a clip of Navya Naveli playing the piano. “Navya on the Piano.. the admiration and pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli .. self taught, playing through memory .. digitally graduated, started her own business, works and constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father’s family business .. and sorts out all my mobile computer glitches !! Love you my dearest .Who says daughters are not an asset to the family !!!”, Big B wrote.