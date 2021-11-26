13 Yrs Since 26/11: Big B Writes of the Gestures that Cement Indo-Pak Relations

In his piece published in The Indian Express, Amitabh Bachchan recalled, “The strike on Mumbai, November 26, 2008, played out as slow-motion mayhem, targeting its landmarks, while audiences watched the terrible spectacle, live and uninterrupted, on TV.”

Recounting how the terror attack hit the hotels Taj and Trident and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station, Bachchan added, “It stretched from the five-star hotels, Taj and Trident, frequented by the city’s glittering elites, to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station, from where, over the years, hundreds and thousands of Indians, men and women, have poured into Mumbai, as if pulled by a magnet, carrying with them a hope and a dream.”

Bachchan further wrote that these were the same people who ‘rushed back home in fear’ during the COVID-19 pandemic and yet returned to remake Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan also commended India’s reaction to the 26/11 attacks, noting, “Despite immense pressure, it did not give in to the temptation of military retaliation against Pakistan.”

The actor added that we must ask ourselves how we pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 attacks, and if we are “free to tell new stories.” He noted that there is a danger of ‘making suspicion a habit’ as a consequence to the attacks even though it was a wake-up call for the country.