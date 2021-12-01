'Symptoms Are Mild': Actor Amit Sadh Tests COVID Positive

Amit Sadh’s fans and friends wished for his speedy recovery. Avantika Khattri wrote, “Sorry to hear that. Get well soon. Wish you a speedy recovery.” While Nakuul Mehta commented, “Get well soon Brah,” Rahul Dev sent “lots of love.”

Amit had earlier gotten tested for COVID in July when his Breathe co-star Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive. However, Amit had tested negative. He’d tweeted that his thoughts and prayers are with the Bachchan family.

On the career front, Amit Sadh will star in the third season of Breathe: Into The Shadows with Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen. The Amazon Priem Video series also starred Saiyami Kher and will welcome Naveen Kasturia as a cast member in the new season.