'Symptoms Are Mild': Actor Amit Sadh Tests COVID Positive

Amit Sadh tests positive for COVID-19.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Amit Sadh, of Kai Po Che! fame, took to social media and informed his fans that he has tested positive for COVID. In his note, Amit wrote, “'Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. The symptoms are mild. Following the protocols, I have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others. Love you all.”
Amit Sadh’s fans and friends wished for his speedy recovery. Avantika Khattri wrote, “Sorry to hear that. Get well soon. Wish you a speedy recovery.” While Nakuul Mehta commented, “Get well soon Brah,” Rahul Dev sent “lots of love.”
Amit had earlier gotten tested for COVID in July when his Breathe co-star Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive. However, Amit had tested negative. He’d tweeted that his thoughts and prayers are with the Bachchan family.
On the career front, Amit Sadh will star in the third season of Breathe: Into The Shadows with Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen. The Amazon Priem Video series also starred Saiyami Kher and will welcome Naveen Kasturia as a cast member in the new season.
