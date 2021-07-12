Don't Drag Family: Aly Goni Quits Twitter After Sister Faces Online Hate

He tweeted, “Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this.”

In a later tweet, he wrote, "I'm going off Twitter for a while... lots of love to my people. peace out."

Aly and Jasmin met each other during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. When they both entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, they became better friends and soon started dating. Jasmin also tweeted and asked fans to not spread toxicity.