'Almost Killed Your Rider': Ronit Roy Calls Out Swiggy For Agent's Rash Driving

Actor Ronit Roy recently called out online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy after he "almost killed" one of its delivery agents for reckless riding.

Speaking about the incident, the actor took to X (formerly Twitter) on 26 February and wrote, "@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding. Riding those small electric mopeds doesn’t mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual?"