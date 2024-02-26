'Almost Killed Your Rider': Ronit Roy Calls Out Swiggy For Agent's Rash Driving

Ronit Roy calls out Swiggy for delivery agent's rash driving.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Actor Ronit Roy recently called out online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy after he "almost killed" one of its delivery agents for reckless riding.
Speaking about the incident, the actor took to X (formerly Twitter) on 26 February and wrote, "@Swiggy I almost killed one of your riders. They definitely need instructions on riding. Riding those small electric mopeds doesn’t mean that they ride on the wrong side of the road onto oncoming traffic. But then, Do you even care for their lives or is it just business as usual?"
Have a look at his post here:
After the tweet went viral on social media, Swiggy Cares responded to Ronit on the same post and wrote, "Hey Ronit, we expect our delivery partner to follow all traffic rules and have noted this to be looked into, do share any details if available for the necessary action to be taken. ^Luv"
Have a look:
A screenshot of Swiggy's response.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ronit was last seen in Farrey and Bloody Daddy.
