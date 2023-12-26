Photos: Ronit Roy & Wife Neelam Bose Roy Renew Wedding Vows on 20th Anniversary

Actor Ronit Roy renewed his wedding vows with wife Neelam Bose Roy on their 20th wedding anniversary. The couple re-married each other at a Shiv temple in Goa in the presence of their families.
Taking to social media on 26 December, Ronit and Neelam shared a glimpse of their special day with their fans. Have a look:
Topics: Ronit Roy
