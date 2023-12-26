Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Photos: Ronit Roy & Wife Neelam Bose Roy Renew Wedding Vows on 20th Anniversary

Ronit Roy re-married his wife Neelam Bose Roy at a Shiv temple in Goa.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Photos: Ronit Roy & Wife Neelam Bose Roy Renew Wedding Vows on 20th Anniversary
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Ronit Roy renewed his wedding vows with wife Neelam Bose Roy on their 20th wedding anniversary. The couple re-married each other at a Shiv temple in Goa in the presence of their families.

Taking to social media on 26 December, Ronit and Neelam shared a glimpse of their special day with their fans. Have a look:

Also Read

Didn’t Even Have Money for Food: Ronit Roy on His Struggle in the Industry

Didn’t Even Have Money for Food: Ronit Roy on His Struggle in the Industry

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Ronit Roy 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×