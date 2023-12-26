Photos: Ronit Roy & Wife Neelam Bose Roy Renew Wedding Vows on 20th Anniversary

Ronit and Neelam remarried at a Shiv temple in Goa.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Ronit Roy renewed his wedding vows with wife Neelam Bose Roy on their 20th wedding anniversary. The couple re-married each other at a Shiv temple in Goa in the presence of their families.
Taking to social media on 26 December, Ronit and Neelam shared a glimpse of their special day with their fans. Have a look:
Ronit Roy and Sheetal Bose Roy renewed their wedding vows.
The couple looked beautiful in their traditional attires.
Ronit and Neelam remarried at a Shiv temple.
The couple sealed the deal with a kiss.
Ronit and Neelam also took blessings from their elders.
The couple renewed their wedding vows by taking pheras.
Ronit and Neelam exchanged garlands.
Ronit and Neelam performed their wedding rituals together.
