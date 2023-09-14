Allu Arjun Says He Prayed For Jawan's Success; Here's SRK's Heartfelt Response

Allu Arjun Says He Prayed For Jawan's Success; Here's Shah Rukh Khan's Heartfelt Response
Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan has created a frenzy at the box office. With the success of the film at a all time high, many people from the industry across India to congratulate SRK on the success of the film. All Arjun, who recently announced the release date of his new film Pushpa 2 took to social media to congratulate the actor as well.
The Pushpa: The Rise actor wrote, "Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of #JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster . Warm regards to the entire cast , technicians, crew & producers of #JAWAN @iamsrk garu’s Massiest avatar ever , charming the whole of India & beyond with his swag . Truly happy for you sir , we prayed this for you @VijaySethuOffl garu is so terrific in his role as always @deepikapadukone elegant , effortless & impactful star presence #Nayanthara shines brightest on a national scale @anirudhofficial you are making everyone in the nation go on loop to your music . Biggg Biggg Congrats for @Atlee_dir garu for making us all proud , delivering thought-provoking commercial film & creating history at the Indian box office"
Shah Rukh also shared his heartfelt response: "Thank u so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and ‘The Fire’ himself praises me….wow…it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three days!!! Big hug to u and will come and give u one personally as soon as possible. Keep swagging!!! Love u"
Jawan released on 7 September and stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi alongside Deepika Padukone.
