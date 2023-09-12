Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘They were Behaving Like Kids’: R Balki On Directing Amitabh Bachchan, SRK In Ad

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan reunited for this project after 17 years.
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan  have reunited for an advertisement. The two superstars of Bollywood shared the screen once again after 17 years. In a recent interview, the director of the advertisement, R Balki, spoke about the what it was like to work with them.

Balki spoke to The Indian Express, stating,

"The client had signed Amitabh and Shah Rukh for different parts of the portfolio, and they have many products. They wanted an idea, and I said the best is to get both of them together!"

He also added, “I spoke to Amit ji and Shah Rukh and we discussed the scripts over the phone. On set, they were behaving like kids! Pulling each other’s legs, and having a ball. One full day we had a blast! We shot five ads for 12 hours, from 2 in the noon till night!”

Balki’s latest cricket drama Ghoomer hit screens last month. The film features Abhishek Bachchan.

