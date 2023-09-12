‘They were Behaving Like Kids’: R Balki On Directing Amitabh Bachchan, SRK In Ad

R Balki On Directing Amitabh Bachchan-SRK In Ad
(Photo Courtesy)
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have reunited for an advertisement. The two superstars of Bollywood shared the screen once again after 17 years. In a recent interview, the director of the advertisement, R Balki, spoke about the what it was like to work with them.
Balki spoke to The Indian Express, stating,
He also added, “I spoke to Amit ji and Shah Rukh and we discussed the scripts over the phone. On set, they were behaving like kids! Pulling each other’s legs, and having a ball. One full day we had a blast! We shot five ads for 12 hours, from 2 in the noon till night!”
Balki’s latest cricket drama Ghoomer hit screens last month. The film features Abhishek Bachchan.
